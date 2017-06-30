Disneyland takes wives off auction bl...

Disneyland takes wives off auction block on 'Pirates' ride

14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Disneyland's "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride is losing a scene where a bound and tearful woman is on the auction block for pirates to buy as a wife. A banner that now says "Auction, take a wench for a bride" will be changed to "Auction, Surrender yer loot," and the woman on the auction block will herself become a pirate.

