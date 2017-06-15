Disneyland announces dates for the re...

Disneyland announces dates for the return of Fantasmic!, railroad,...

Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island opens Friday, June 16, 2017, at Disneyland after being closed for more than a year due to the construction of "Star Wars" land. ANAHEIM The island is opening again, the Disneyland Railroad will have a new route, and a revamped "Fantasmic!" show is coming back along with other iconic attractions this summer on the Rivers of America at Disneyland.

