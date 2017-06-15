Disneyland announces dates for the return of Fantasmic!, railroad,...
Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island opens Friday, June 16, 2017, at Disneyland after being closed for more than a year due to the construction of "Star Wars" land. ANAHEIM The island is opening again, the Disneyland Railroad will have a new route, and a revamped "Fantasmic!" show is coming back along with other iconic attractions this summer on the Rivers of America at Disneyland.
