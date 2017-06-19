Despite grand jury findings, fallout ...

Despite grand jury findings, fallout from O.C. jailhouse snitch scandal is far from over

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Judge Thomas Goethals listens to testimony during an evidentiary hearing in the murder case of Scott Dekraai, one of many trials that will continue in the shadow of the controversal use of jailhouse informants in Orange County. Judge Thomas Goethals listens to testimony during an evidentiary hearing in the murder case of Scott Dekraai, one of many trials that will continue in the shadow of the controversal use of jailhouse informants in Orange County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 4 hr Lucille Ball 8,813
Girl Who came to U.S. Illegally can't get Laid 5 hr Bickie Tird 2
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 22 hr Whazzup 2
Locals Make Out with Jerry Brown, Vomit 22 hr Treenin Spleenin 1
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... Jun 18 Solarman 2
News Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08) Jun 18 Nancy B 364
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jun 16 SamePhartz 33,175
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at June 20 at 9:26PM PDT

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC