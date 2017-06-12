Dedicated to safety: Victorville deputies receive MADD awards for combating impaired driving
The hard work of two local sheriff's deputies didn't go unnoticed when they were recently honored for their actions in combating impaired driving. Deputy Adam Hylin, 25, and Deputy Charles Wallace, 43, of the San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Station, recently received an award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for their dedication in taking impaired drivers off city roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|LMFC
|8,770
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|UntilPhartss
|33,167
|La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15)
|Jun 12
|Freeman
|24
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Jun 10
|Changing the Channel
|60
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest
|Jun 7
|Stilettos
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC