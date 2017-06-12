Cris Cyborg vs. Megan Anderson for featherweight title slated for UFC 214

After weeks of drama, the UFC is getting ready to finally move on with its women's featherweight division, and they are doing so in a big way. The promotion is close to officially booking Cris "Cyborg" Justino vs. Megan Anderson for the 145-pound title at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif., MMA Fighting has learned.

