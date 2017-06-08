Contiki's Western Europe Tours Are Popular But Eastern Europe Is on the Rise
Contiki doesn't think millennials, which tend to be an open-minded demographic, are too concerned about sporadic terrorism incidents in Europe but we'll let the data speak for itself later this year. Contiki , a 55-year-old tour operator, is seeing new interest in regions such as Eastern Europe and continued strong demand in Western Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Girls USDA
|8,660
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|2 hr
|KateTran
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Proving pharts
|33,155
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|19 hr
|I want in
|53
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|21 hr
|Laur
|119
|La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Freeman
|23
|Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest
|Wed
|Stilettos
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC