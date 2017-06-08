Contiki's Western Europe Tours Are Po...

Contiki's Western Europe Tours Are Popular But Eastern Europe Is on the Rise

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Skift

Contiki doesn't think millennials, which tend to be an open-minded demographic, are too concerned about sporadic terrorism incidents in Europe but we'll let the data speak for itself later this year. Contiki , a 55-year-old tour operator, is seeing new interest in regions such as Eastern Europe and continued strong demand in Western Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 1 hr Girls USDA 8,660
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! 2 hr KateTran 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Proving pharts 33,155
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 19 hr I want in 53
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) 21 hr Laur 119
La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15) Wed Freeman 23
Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest Wed Stilettos 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,101 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC