Coloured drawing which won Disneyland financing on show ahead of auction
The first colour drawing of Disneyland, which secured funding for Walt Disney's first theme park, is on display to the public after more than 60 years in hiding. The 1953 map goes on display in Los Angeles on Thursday ahead of an auction where it could fetch up to one million dollars .
