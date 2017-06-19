'Cars 3' speeds past 'Wonder Woman' a...

'Cars 3' speeds past 'Wonder Woman' at box office

Disney's "Cars 3" raced past superhero flick "Wonder Woman" to number one at the North American box office over the weekend, with a $53.3 million haul, industry estimates showed Sunday. The third installment in Pixar's "Cars" franchise featuring Lightning McQueen and his longtime friends fighting off a challenge from a new generation of racers is voiced by stars including Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo and Armie Hammer.

