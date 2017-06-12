Cars 3 Interviews with Wilson, Alonzo, Hammer and Washington
Racing fans! We recently got a chance to talk to the cast of the new Disneya Pixar sequel, Cars 3 ! We attended the premiere of the film down in Anaheim, CA and chatted with stars Owen Wilson, who plays Lightning McQueen, also known as #95, Cristela Alonzo , who voices Cruz Ramirez, Armie Hammer , who voices Jackson Storm, and Kerry Washington, who voices Natalie Certain. You can check out our Cars 3 interviews in the player below.
