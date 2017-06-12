'Cars 3' Early Buzz: Is It the First ...

'Cars 3' Early Buzz: Is It the First 'Cars' Film Worthy of the Pixar Brand?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: /film

Cars 3 premiered over the weekend in Anaheim, California and I was in attendance, despite the fact this Pixar mega-fan does not love the Cars franchise. So, what did I think? And what are the other critics saying? Read on to check out the reaction to Pixar's latest in the first Cars 3 reviews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at /film.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 7 hr LMSA 8,722
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 14 hr Believe Phart 33,163
La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15) 14 hr Freeman 24
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Sat Changing the Channel 60
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest Jun 7 Stilettos 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC