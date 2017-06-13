Car hits woman, two children walking on sidewalk in Anaheim

A woman was critically injured when a car exiting an apartment complex hit her and two children she was walking with in Anaheim on Tuesday afternoon, June 13. Nutwood Street between Ball Road and Beacon Avenue has been closed for the investigation following the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. The car was backing out of an apartment complex on Nutwood Street when it "lost control" and drove through a wrought iron gate, said Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

