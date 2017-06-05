California Supreme Court expands taxpayers' right to sue
The court unanimously overturned several decades of lower-court decisions that allowed only property taxpayers to sue for alleged waste of public funds. The court unanimously overturned several decades of lower-court decisions that allowed only property taxpayers to sue for alleged waste of public funds.
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|22 min
|Davis
|8,619
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|1 hr
|helms whacked
|50
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|5 hr
|concerned res
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|MyPhartz
|33,145
|Little Girl Waves Thong at Mexican Rally
|7 hr
|Donkey Bootie
|1
|La Mirada Crime Blotter- May 29, 2017
|7 hr
|Kaiser Wilhelm
|2
|Woman arrested in Whittier Massage Parlor prost... (Jan '10)
|7 hr
|YourDaddyEesGayish
|54
