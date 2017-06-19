Bellflower Unified wants battery elec...

Bellflower Unified wants battery electric school buses

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A recently awarded grant may help Bellflower Unified School District administrators add battery electric vehicles to their school bus fleet. Bellflower Unified officials plan to spend a $536,000 grant from the South Coast Air Quality Management District on a pair of battery electric buses and a charging station, according to a statement from the school district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 1 hr Just saying 8,832
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr LandedPharts 33,177
Girl Who came to U.S. Illegally can't get Laid Tue Bickie Tird 2
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Tue Whazzup 2
Locals Make Out with Jerry Brown, Vomit Tue Treenin Spleenin 1
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... Jun 18 Solarman 2
News Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08) Jun 18 Nancy B 364
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at June 21 at 8:30PM PDT

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC