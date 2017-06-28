Anaheim's $1.7 billion budget for 2017-18 will add more police and enhance parks
Pearson Park is one of the parks that will be getting bathroom renovations in the 2017-18 budget. Enhancing parks across the city, adding 10 more police officers and spending tens of millions of dollars to fix city streets highlights Anaheim's $1.7 billion budget for 2017-18.
