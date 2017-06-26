Anaheim woman pleads guilty to robbin...

Anaheim woman pleads guilty to robbing 2 banks in Garden Grove

A 56-year-old woman pleaded guilty Monday, June 26, to robbing two Garden Grove banks and was immediately sentenced to 270 days in jail.Mary Lynn Taber of Anaheim was also placed on three years of formal Mary Lynn Taber of Anaheim was also placed on three years of formal probation, according to court records.Taber robbed a Farmers & Merchants Bank branch with a toy gun resembling Taber robbed a Farmers & Merchants Bank branch with a toy gun resembling an Uzi on Feb. 9, 2016, and a U.S. Bank branch at 12112 Valley View St. on Jan. 8, 2014, according to Garden Grove police.

