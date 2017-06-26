Anaheim Union denying hundreds of school transfer requests, sparking tears and appeals
The Anaheim Union High School District is tightening its grip on students trying to leave for other districts, denying more than 450 such requests in recent months, a trend that runs counter to the open-door policies public school districts have adopted in recent years and which has led to an unprecedented number of appeals before the Orange County Board of Education. Anaheim Union High School District, facing decreasing enrollment, is tightening its grip on students hoping to leave for other districts, denying more than 450 such requests this year, a trend that county education officials said might push other districts to impose tighter transfer rules.
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Bobble head
|8,860
|Murderer out and about (Dec '16)
|8 hr
|My point
|7
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|GReen light free
|29
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Review: Anaheim Ducks
|May '17
|ANAHEIM DUCKS
|1
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|May '17
|LOL
|176
