Anaheim to buy Sandman Motel; it will be turned into affordable housing for seniors
Anaheim will purchase the Sandman Motel, located on Lincoln Avenue, and two nearby additional parcels for $3.5 million. The city will then lease the property to Innovative Housing Opportunities for the development of a $22.8 million senior affordable housing community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|13 min
|Clubmaster
|8,800
|Girl Who came to U.S. Illegally can't get Laid
|9 hr
|Ted Drekk
|1
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|9 hr
|Whazzup
|2
|Locals Make Out with Jerry Brown, Vomit
|9 hr
|Treenin Spleenin
|1
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|2
|Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Nancy B
|364
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jun 16
|SamePhartz
|33,175
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC