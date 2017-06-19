Anaheim to buy Sandman Motel; it will...

Anaheim to buy Sandman Motel; it will be turned into affordable housing for seniors

Read more: The Orange County Register

Anaheim will purchase the Sandman Motel, located on Lincoln Avenue, and two nearby additional parcels for $3.5 million. The city will then lease the property to Innovative Housing Opportunities for the development of a $22.8 million senior affordable housing community.

Anaheim, CA

