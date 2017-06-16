Anaheim police submit investigation to prosecutors involving LA...

ANAHEIM The Anaheim Police Department submitted to prosecutors on Friday its investigation involving off-duty Los Angeles Officer Kevin Ferguson, who fired a handgun during a highly-publicized February scuffle with a 13-year-old boy and other teenagers. "More than 90 interviews have been completed, numerous videos have been collected and viewed, and many items of evidence have been submitted and processed," Wyatt said.

