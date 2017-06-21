Anaheim man found guilty of sex assau...

Anaheim man found guilty of sex assault on jogger

11 hrs ago

Mario Olando Montano of Anaheim was convicted of assault with the intent to commit a sex offense and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, both felonies. Jurors, who deliberated for 2 1/2 days, also found true sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.

