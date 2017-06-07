Anaheim man found guilty of molesting...

Anaheim man found guilty of molesting 13-year-old girl who attended Trabuco Hills High

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A 65-year-old Anaheim man was convicted Wednesday, June 7, of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who attended Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo. Jose Luis Gonzalez was convicted of six counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14 and four counts of lewd or lascivious with a minor, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 17 min Davis 8,653
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 13 hr I want in 53
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! 13 hr KateTran 1
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) 15 hr Laur 119
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 16 hr LostPhartzs 33,153
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Review: Anaheim Ducks May 27 ANAHEIM DUCKS 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,605,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC