Anaheim Hills man plants Disney in hi...

Anaheim Hills man plants Disney in his back yard

21 hrs ago

Architect Dave Sheegog built this replica of Sleeping Beauty's Castle in his miniature Disneyland-themed backyard railroad in Anaheim. A pair of miniature men watch the trains roll in architect Dave Sheegog's Disneyland-themed backyard railroad in Anaheim.

Anaheim, CA

