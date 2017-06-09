Anaheim City Council keeps meeting structure same despite longer sessions
Mayor Tom Tait quiets the crowd during the Anaheim City Council meeting in 2015. The council has grown by two members since then and meetings are often several hours long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|8 min
|LM Resident
|8,686
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|2 hr
|The Truth Hurts
|56
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|RootPhartss
|33,161
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Thu
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Laur
|119
|La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15)
|Jun 7
|Freeman
|23
|Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest
|Jun 7
|Stilettos
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC