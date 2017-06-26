Anaheim Cemetery marks 150th anniversary with history tours
The Gateway Arch to the historic Anaheim Cemetery was built in 1917, this photo was taken in the '20s. It will be a stop on the history tours July 9. An infant, born to August Langenberger and Petra Ontiveros Langenberger, two names entwined in the history of Anaheim's founding, was the cemetery's first internment.
