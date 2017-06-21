Anaheim bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling more than $1.4 million

Shawna Renee Barretto, 43, pleaded guilty this week to more than 50 felonies, including those for computer-access fraud, falsifying records, grand theft, identity theft and theft from an elder, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said Barretto made payments to her personal credit cards and opened credit card accounts under the names of the law firms she was working for.

