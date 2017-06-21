Anaheim bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling more than $1.4 million
Shawna Renee Barretto, 43, pleaded guilty this week to more than 50 felonies, including those for computer-access fraud, falsifying records, grand theft, identity theft and theft from an elder, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said Barretto made payments to her personal credit cards and opened credit card accounts under the names of the law firms she was working for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Just saying
|8,832
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|LandedPharts
|33,177
|Girl Who came to U.S. Illegally can't get Laid
|Tue
|Bickie Tird
|2
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Tue
|Whazzup
|2
|Locals Make Out with Jerry Brown, Vomit
|Tue
|Treenin Spleenin
|1
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
|Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08)
|Jun 18
|Nancy B
|364
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC