After Dark: Off Campus Pub morphs into hot Cantina Lounge

THEY COME FROM ALL OVER: From left, Tadd of Orange, Monique of Placentia and Aaron of Ladera Ranch converged on the north county for a night of revelry. HE CAME A LONG WAY: Esteban Ramirez drove down from Century City to see what all the fuss was about, and he ran into friend Tamara Cruz of Anaheim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RSM News.