A Woman Shows Men How A Charger Ought To Be Built & Driven
Back in 1982, this guy named Bruce Feirstein wrote a book called "Real Men Don't Eat Quiche." Meant satirically, most diehard Mopar guys still fondly remember the part about what sort of cars real men drove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Future Historian
|8,681
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|RootPhartss
|33,161
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|21 hr
|DBS
|54
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Thu
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Laur
|119
|La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15)
|Jun 7
|Freeman
|23
|Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest
|Jun 7
|Stilettos
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC