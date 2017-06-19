A haven for artists - Anaheim GardenW...

A haven for artists - Anaheim GardenWalk shows off murals from local artists

A new mural by Brett Crawford of San Clemente adorns a wall at the Anaheim GardenWalk as part of the Artists Republic Mural Garden, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. The murals decorating the Anaheim GardenWalk started as a way to cover vacant storefronts, but for local artists, it has become so much more.

