A haven for artists - Anaheim GardenWalk shows off murals from local artists
A new mural by Brett Crawford of San Clemente adorns a wall at the Anaheim GardenWalk as part of the Artists Republic Mural Garden, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. The murals decorating the Anaheim GardenWalk started as a way to cover vacant storefronts, but for local artists, it has become so much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl Who came to U.S. Illegally can't get Laid
|5 hr
|Ted Drekk
|1
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|5 hr
|Whazzup
|2
|Locals Make Out with Jerry Brown, Vomit
|5 hr
|Treenin Spleenin
|1
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|8 hr
|Curious parent
|8,793
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|2
|Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Nancy B
|364
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jun 16
|SamePhartz
|33,175
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC