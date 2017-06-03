4 arrested after Anaheim car chase th...

4 arrested after Anaheim car chase that ended in multi-car crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Four people were arrested Saturday afternoon after leading police on a brief chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said. The incident began around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, near Harbor Boulevard and Ball Road, when an officer attempted to pull over a pickup truck without license plates, said Anaheim police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 57 min Rec Coach 8,609
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 2 hr Melinda 3,261
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr ThenPharts 33,143
Street Sweeping (Apr '10) 20 hr C that 23
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) 22 hr motobud 15
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) Jun 1 Chupe 132
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC