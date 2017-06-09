4-alarm fire burning at Anaheim indus...

4-alarm fire burning at Anaheim industrial complex

Read more: RSM News

A 5-alarm fire is burning at an industrial complex in Anaheim on Friday afternoon and 3 people have been injured, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 3:15 p.m., Friday, June 9, and black clouds of smoke could be seen above the business, 3800 E. Miraloma Ave. The business where the fire is burning is American Chemical and Sanitary Supply Inc. and it supplies janitorial and sanitary supplies such as paper and cleaners to commercial companies, according to its website.

