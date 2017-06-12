3 Injured from Giant Chemical Fire Burning for Hours in Southern California
A major fire broke out and burned for hours at a company that produces cleaning chemicals in Anaheim, Calif., leaving three people injured. Anaheim fire officials say the blaze was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at American Chemical and Sanitary Supply Inc. in an industrial section of the city.
