20,000 Muslims gather at Eid prayer celebration in Anaheim
About 20,000 worshippers come together at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Sunday, June 25, 2017 to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The event was peaceful with no protesters as in the previous year.
