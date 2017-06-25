20,000 Muslims gather at Eid prayer c...

20,000 Muslims gather at Eid prayer celebration in Anaheim

About 20,000 worshippers come together at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Sunday, June 25, 2017 to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The event was peaceful with no protesters as in the previous year.

