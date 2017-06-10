10 Best Ideas of the Week: a Cocktail-Mixing Bike, Shakespearean Tote ...

This week's roundup includes Patrn's cocktail-mixing bike at the spirit brand's experiential cross-country tour; Shakespearean tote bags at TNT's Will activation in New York's Central Park; YouTube's retro gas station-theme beer bar at Vidcon in Anaheim, California; and wooden loon centerpieces as part of a Canada 150-theme gala in Toronto.

