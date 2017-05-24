Woman seriously injured in Anaheim attack, teen son held by police

A woman was found seriously injured Tuesday night in an attack at an Anaheim mobile home park and her 18-year-old son was taken into custody as a suspect, police said. Officers responded to Friendly Village Mobile Home Park at 5815 La Palma Ave. around 8:45 p.m. for a call about an assault and a young man was seen running away, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.