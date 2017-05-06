Will Anaheim school district let pare...

Will Anaheim school district let parent trigger win stand?

Anaheim Elementary School District Superintendent Linda Wagner spent $1 million to beat up working-class parents in court for more than two years, and last week she lost. Parents of children at Palm Lane School used an innovative California statute called the Parent Trigger Law to transfer management of their long-failing school to a charter school.

