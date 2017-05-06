Will Anaheim school district let parent trigger win stand?
Anaheim Elementary School District Superintendent Linda Wagner spent $1 million to beat up working-class parents in court for more than two years, and last week she lost. Parents of children at Palm Lane School used an innovative California statute called the Parent Trigger Law to transfer management of their long-failing school to a charter school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|5 hr
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|5 hr
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|5 hr
|David
|1
|Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg...
|5 hr
|David
|1
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|concerned res
|118
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC