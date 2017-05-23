Vimana Becomes First U.S. Franchise t...

Vimana Becomes First U.S. Franchise to List its Full Hotel Portfolio on HotelBids.com

Today Vimana Franchise Systems LLC becomes the first national hotel chain to list its full portfolio with HotelBids Inc. This strategic partnership gives travelers the opportunity to name their own price when staying at a Centerstone Inns/Hotels/Plaza Hotels or Key West Inns/Hotels/Resorts property. Through HotelBids.com , Vimana franchisees can accept or decline bids proposed by guests for rooms that otherwise may sit vacant.

