U.S. Supreme Court won't consider case, so 2012 Anaheim police shooting will be re-tried
Genevieve Huizar, the mother of Manuel Diaz who was shot and killed by Anaheim police in 2012, hugs lawyer Angel Carrazco, Jr., after a press conference in 2016 at Anaheim City Hall. A photo neighbors say is Manuel Diaz, 25, adorns a memorial site where the 25-year-old was killed in an officer involved shooting in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 min
|YetPharts
|32,936
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Davis
|8,195
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Wwasson
|225
|El Rancho Unified staff march on May Day to sup...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|La Mirada crime update for April 15 - 29
|16 hr
|LM News
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|Juan
|643
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Sun
|Acab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC