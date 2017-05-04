Train in vain
Sacramento's downtown boosters, urban design geeks and transit advocates couldn't ask for a prettier picture than the one presented by the California High Speed Rail Authority. Go on to the authority's Web site and call up the pictures and video depicting Sacramento's old, contaminated rail yards, north of downtown, transformed by an elegant, futuristic high-speed rail station, with sleek bullet trains gliding through a forest of slender high-rises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|2 hr
|Spanky
|6
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Lmsa
|8,246
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|9 hr
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|9 hr
|David
|1
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|concerned res
|118
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC