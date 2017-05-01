Three WTHS Deca students place as finalists

Pictured, Washington Township High School DECA co-advisor Alexandria McBride, Taylor Crowley, Christina Franks, Matt Logiovino, Rob Minnick, Jaime Miller, Kade Cornelius, Frank Romean , Ally Gracie, Joe Rotella, Bridget Heist, Stephen Cozzone, Jon Dalesandro, Kristina Argerakis, Alicia Radke and DECA co-advisor Sara Simpson posed for a group photo while at the International Career and Development Conference held in Anaheim, California.

