Thief steals car with toddler inside ...

Thief steals car with toddler inside after mother runs back into home to retrieve item

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A mother and her 2-year-old son were reunited Thursday after a man stole a car with the toddler inside. The mother had been preparing to leave when she realized she left an item in her apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr Would Phart 33,095
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) 9 hr Curious 234
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 9 hr bart88 48
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 12 hr Just saying 8,528
Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 20 hr Animals 3
Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 20 hr Ido 3
Orange Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 21 hr Vista 3
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,288,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC