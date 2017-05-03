The Night Game to Join John Mayer On ...

The Night Game to Join John Mayer On North American Tour

10 hrs ago

The Night Game announced they will be making their east coast live debut with two intimate shows this month in New York City. On May 24 they will be performing live at Mercury Lounge, then at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right for a late night show on May 26. On May 16 they will also be performing live at The Bootleg Theatre in Los Angeles.

