The 2017 Innovation Award Winners From The JPMA

The standard bearer for product innovation in the baby industry announced the winners of their annual awards yesterday, recognizing a diverse mix of new products with the potential to offer original, helpful and truly innovative everyday solutions to new and expectant parents. The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association announced the winners of their annual Innovation Awards at the JPMA Baby Show, taking place this year in Anaheim, CA.

