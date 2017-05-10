The 2017 Innovation Award Winners From The JPMA
The standard bearer for product innovation in the baby industry announced the winners of their annual awards yesterday, recognizing a diverse mix of new products with the potential to offer original, helpful and truly innovative everyday solutions to new and expectant parents. The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association announced the winners of their annual Innovation Awards at the JPMA Baby Show, taking place this year in Anaheim, CA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Family.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Fri
|cityofanaheim
|188
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|11
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Tony
|93
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|Mar '17
|Buster
|23
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC