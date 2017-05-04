Supreme Court gives Manuel Diaz a victory over Anaheim's Moses Johnson & Nick Bennalack.
As any loyal readers of this blog or the OC Weekly know, unarmed Manuel Diaz was shot fatally twice , in the butt and back of the head, while fleeing from his shooter, Anaheim Police Officer Nick Bennallack , on Anna Drive in July 2012. And this police killing, along with the killing the next day of Joel Acevedo as well as several other questionable police killings that year, led to a long hot 2012 summer of riots, protests, and eventually some micro-reforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Juice.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Cucumbers pharts
|32,967
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|8 hr
|Kelly
|43
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|8 hr
|LMFC
|8,231
|El Rancho Unified staff march on May Day to sup...
|20 hr
|spud
|4
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Wed
|LMResident
|3
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Chico
|646
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Apr 25
|concerned res
|116
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC