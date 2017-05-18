Sterling High School FBLA celebrates accomplishments

Logan Kiefer, right, Sterling High School FBLA's 2016-17 chapter president, installs the chapter's new officers at an awards recognition banquet Tuesday. From left; Riley Schaefer, treasurer; Emory Underwood, secretary/reporter; Bailey Rausch, executive vice president; Rachael Northup, president; and Chris Kelley, adviser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.