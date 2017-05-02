Specialized nurses help sexual-assaul...

Specialized nurses help sexual-assault victims while also combating evil

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Malinda Wheeler, a registered nurse in Los Alamitos founded Forensic Nurse Specialists which collects evidence from victims in nearly all of the sexual assault cases reported in Orange County. ANAHEIM In a light-blue room called The Safe Place, Malinda Wheeler gazed at a painting she had commissioned by a sexual-assault victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 16 min Chico 646
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 36 min Chosen Traveler 32,948
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 1 hr Just saying 8,210
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) 5 hr Ashton 226
News El Rancho Unified staff march on May Day to sup... 19 hr spytheweb 2
La Mirada crime update for April 15 - 29 Mon LM News 1
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... Apr 30 Acab 2
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at May 03 at 2:35AM PDT

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC