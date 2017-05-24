Son beats mother with baseball bat in...

Son beats mother with baseball bat in Anaheim, police say

1 hr ago

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after severely beating his mother with baseball bat inside their Anaheim home, police said. Seth White was taken into custody after he was spotted by officers near the Santa Ana River Trail, Anaheim police Sgt.

