Snake detective on the case to fight ...

Snake detective on the case to fight rise in Orange County snake sightings with many more to come

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Jason Magee, 33, of Anaheim finds a Southern Pacific rattlesnake close to a fencing job in Coto de Caza, CA on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Magee has been operating OC Snake Removal for 12 years, taking calls from residents across Orange and San Diego Counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 24 min BigPharts 32,934
La Mirada crime update for April 15 - 29 3 hr LM News 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 8 hr Juan 643
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 8 hr Davis 8,190
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... Sun Acab 2
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Apr 28 riot illegals 3,255
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Apr 25 concerned res 116
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,038 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC