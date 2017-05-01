Snake detective on the case to fight rise in Orange County snake sightings with many more to come
Jason Magee, 33, of Anaheim finds a Southern Pacific rattlesnake close to a fencing job in Coto de Caza, CA on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Magee has been operating OC Snake Removal for 12 years, taking calls from residents across Orange and San Diego Counties.
