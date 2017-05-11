She paints passion onto the outside of her Anaheim house
Julie Brunette, of Anaheim, is a self-taught painter who uses her home as a canvas. There's 18-by-18-inch murals of Michael Jackson, Prince, and Queen front man Freddie Mercury.
