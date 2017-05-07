See photos of Big Sean, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and more at Powerhouse 2017

Los Angeles-based hip-hop station Power 106 FM kicked off the season of multi-artist radio-sponsored concerts in Southern California on Saturday, May 6, with its annual Powerhouse show. With Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Kid Ink and DJ Khaled among the performers, Saturday marked the first time the concert moved Inland to Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore after being held at Honda Center in Anaheim in recent years.

