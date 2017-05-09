Santa Ana River trail is no place to ...

Santa Ana River trail is no place to raise children

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Lucinda Clark and daughter Alyssa, 11, moved to a homeless shelter from this shady homeless encampment located along the Santa Ana River bed, about one eighth of a mile north from A'The Big AA' at Angel Stadium. "I loved it here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 2 hr Well Well 4,846
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) 3 hr Jo Deo 123
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 3 hr Lmsa 8,302
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 20 hr My phart 32,990
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) May 6 concerned res 118
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr 17 Trainass 1
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr '17 ThomasA 11
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC