Real Estate briefly: Apartment complex in Tustin sells for $27.5M
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Palm Gardens Apartment Homes on Bryan Avenue in Tustin for $27.5 million. CBRE brokered the sale of a net leased auto dealership in San Juan Capistrano to a private local buyer in a 1031-exchange for $9.1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|LMSA
|8,473
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Was phart
|33,080
|LM Lamplighter waging war on Tony Aiello
|Sat
|LM voter
|3
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|Sat
|gvpt
|2
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|May 17
|Ssk
|130
|Not guilty plea entered in La Mirada shooting s...
|May 15
|La Mirada News
|2
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|May 15
|Ssg
|189
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC