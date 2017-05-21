Real Estate briefly: Apartment comple...

Real Estate briefly: Apartment complex in Tustin sells for $27.5M

Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Palm Gardens Apartment Homes on Bryan Avenue in Tustin for $27.5 million. CBRE brokered the sale of a net leased auto dealership in San Juan Capistrano to a private local buyer in a 1031-exchange for $9.1 million.

